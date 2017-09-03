All-Ireland-winning manager Micheál Donoghue has hailed his Galway side as a "special bunch" as they ended a long wait for Liam MacCarthy glory.

The Tribesmen recorded a three-point victory over Waterford at Croke Park to claim their first senior title since 1988.

"It’s unbelievable, we’ve been waiting 29 years, these boys are a special bunch," Donoghue told RTÉ Sport.

"We’ve said it since we came in. Their attitude and application has been top notch.

"The big thing for any management is to try and get the players to drive it and these boys drove it.

"We said from the start we wanted a team that Galway supporters could come out and support.

"Whether here in Croke Park today, or in Galway, anywhere around the world, this is for every Galway man, woman and child around the world."