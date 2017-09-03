Despite hitting 2-02 in a two-point win, Galway hero Jack Canning played down his own part as the Tribesmen overcame Cork in the minor decider.

Cork raised a green flag after only seven seconds but a strong second-half showing, with the nephew of senior star Joe to the fore, saw Galway claim their second minor title in three years.

"I had a terrible first half but the boys stuck to their guns and fought hard," man of the match Canning told TG4.

"[The management] said at half-time: 'reset, keep hitting hard, get tackles, hooks, blocks in', and lucky enough it worked out at the end for us.

"[The feeling is] absolutely unreal, this is why we start hurling, for these days, we start at Under-6s, this is what it’s all about, coming to Croke Park and winning All-Irelands."