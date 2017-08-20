Kerry 2-22 Cavan 1-10

Captain David Clifford displayed his rising star talent again as Kerry made Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor football championship history at Croke Park.

The Fossa youngster, one of the most talked about teenagers to come through the Kerry ranks in years, fired 1-10 as the Kingdom became the first county to qualify for four finals in a row.

Peter Keane's team will make more significant history if they beat Dublin or Derry in the final on 17 September and become the first county ever to win four-in-a-row.

Man of the Match Clifford, Michael Potts, Diarmuid O'Connor and Brian Friel all lined out in last year's final win over Galway and played significant roles in the success.

Potts locked down the defence at centre-back while O'Connor and Friel contributed 0-05 between them.

Beaten Ulster finalists Cavan turned their season around with a big quarter-final win over Galway to secure their first last four game at this level since 1974.

The Breffni County were on level terms twice inside the first 10 minutes but fell 0-04 to 0-02 behind following Kerry points from Clifford and O'Connor and never recovered.

A burst of six Kerry points without reply between the 16th and 26th minutes moved the Munster champions 0-10 to 0-03 and hinted at a rout.

Cavan's Oisin Pierson and Kerry defender Sean O'Leary battle for possession

By this stage, Clifford had claimed five points and won a free for Donal O'Sullivan to convert.

Cavan, who had created several opportunities for points but wasted them, were thrown a lifeline in the form of a fortunate 27th minute goal.

Patrick Lynch's long free in wasn't dealt with by Kerry's full-back line or goalkeeper and Oisin Pierson bundled the ball home from close range.

Pierson then tapped over a free and suddenly Kerry led by just 0-11 to 1-4 at half-time when it should have been more.

Kerry restarted with gusto though and closed out the game within minutes.

Clifford twice went close with goals, hitting the side-netting and then drawing a fine save from Gary O'Rourke before eventually netting in the 35th minute.

He caught a high ball on the edge of the square above Cavan defender Danny Cusack, spun away from his man and struck to the net.

Friel and then Clifford again added points to put Kerry 1-14 to 1-04 clear and Cavan already looked a spent docket.

Kerry scored 1-06 in total without reply before James Smith finally stemmed the green and gold tide with a 46th minute point for Cavan.

A dozen points separated the sides at that stage but Cavan at least finished strong and surprised Kerry with their own burst of 1-05.

Pierson claimed three more points to bring his personal tally to 1-05 for the day and Smith slotted a second Cavan goal after a high ball broke kindly.

That purple patch brought Cavan's arrears down to just five points but with 10 minutes of stoppage time added on, Kerry pulled clear again late on.

Substitute Jack Griffin hit 1-01 including a well taken 63rd minute goal after a lay off by Clifford.

Kerry: D Uosis; N Donohue, C O'Donoghue, S O'Leary; P Warren, M Potts, C Gammell; B Mahony (0-01), D O'Connor (0-01); A Donoghue, B Friel (0-04), F Clifford (0-02); D Clifford (1-10, 0-02 45, 0-01f), Donnchadh O'Sullivan (0-01), Donal O'Sullivan (0-01, 0-01f).

Subs: J Griffin (1-01) for Donnchadh O'Sullivan 43, E Horan (0-01) for Warren 47, C Ferriter for Donal O'Sullivan 51, C O'Reilly for F Clifford 58, M O'Leary for Mahony 61, R O'Neill for Gammell 68.

Cavan: G O'Rourke; J Cooke, E Fortune, C Timoney; R Coyle, P Nulty, D Cusack; R Patterson (0-01), O Kiernan; R Curran, C Madden (0-01), P Rogers (0-01); J Smith (1-02), O Pierson (1-05, 0-02f), P Lynch.

Subs: S Keogan for Kiernan h/t, K Brady for Coyle 37, N McCabe for Lynch 45, T Reilly for Curran 51, P Meade for Patterson 60, R Madden for Timoney 68.

Referee: L Devenney (Mayo).