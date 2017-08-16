The Central Competitions Control Committee are extremely unhappy that they have been unable to look into the incident involving Waterford’s Austin Gleeson in last Sunday’s All-Ireland Hurling Championship semi-final, RTÉ Sport understands.

The CCCC believe there was a case to answer despite referee James Owens informing them that he was content with the officiating in the game.

RTÉ Sport’s Darren Frehill understands that the referee felt the incident between Gleeson and Luke Meade was an accident, and that there was no need for retrospective action.

That decision meant the CCCC's hands were tied.

Gleeson is now free to play in the All-Ireland final.