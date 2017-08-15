Former Mayo manager John Maughan believes his county are peaking at the right time as they prepare to take on Kerry in Sunday’s All-Ireland Football semi-final.

Stephen Rochford’s side struggled for form earlier in the campaign, losing to Galway in a provincial semi-final before edging past Derry (after extra-time), Clare and Cork (after extra time).

Indeed after their draw with Roscommon in the quarter-final, many had written off their All-Ireland chances for another year, but blew away the Rossies with a ruthless attacking display to march into the last four.

With All-Ireland ambitions back on track, they face the challenge of 2014 champions Kerry, a repeat of that year’s semi-final where the Kingdom came through in a dramatic replay.

Maughan, who led Mayo to the All-Ireland Finals in 1996, 1997 and 2004, admits that the nature of the win last time out caught most by surprise.

"We didn’t expect or anticipate the type of performance we got in the replay," he told 2fm’s Game On programme, admitting they had been fortunate in negotiating the qualifier route.

He believes that an inner belief absent earlier in the year is now back in the squad.

"There was something different in their attitude [against Roscommon].

"The Mayo mindset was in a different space. They might have been a little bit complacent going into the drawn game as they would have always felt they would have been better than Roscommon.

"They got the shock of their lives and were very lucky to survive, but the last day, it was the most complete performance we have seen out of this Mayo team, certainly in this Championship year.

"It appears to be coming right at the right time...I think we have a right good chance."

"There’s a steeliness, the fitness levels have improved, there’s a more cohesive approach and effort from the team. It appears to be coming right at the right time.

"I think we have a right good chance."

Facing in their way is a formidable challenge indeed. The Kingdom swept aside Cork in a one-sided Munster final, and eased past a Galway side that never really posed questions of the Kerry defence.

Maughan, who lost two finals as manager to Kerry, is expecting a performance similar to their Munster Final display where they ripped the Rebels defence to shreds.

"They were magnificent in Killarney. I was down at that game and I thought they were superb. The forward display was arguably the best I have seen from any team this year.

"Against Galway they appeared to be in second gear, but I feel they were holding something in reserve.

"We’re in for a cracking game."

