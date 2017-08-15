Dublin manager Jim Gavin has confirmed that Diarmuid Connolly could be in line for a recall in time for the All-Ireland SFC semi-final with Tyrone on Sunday week.

Connolly is currently serving out the remainder of the 12-week ban he picked up earlier in the summer for ‘minor physical interference with a match official’.

That suspension runs out at midnight before throw-in against Tyrone and, given the hefty nature of the punishment, he hasn’t been allowed to train collectively with his Dublin team mates.

But Gavin has confirmed that he will be in contention for a place and that the Dubs’ management have been monitoring one of their star players closely.

"He’s been doing his own thing," said Gavin. "He’s been on his own programme. We have been keeping a close eye on him."

When asked was the All Star attacker in line for a recall, Gavin, speaking to RTÉ Sport at his pre-game media conference on Tuesday, said: "We will just have to see as we get closer to the game."

Connolly was being jostled by Carlow players during the Leinster quarter-final at Portlaoise on 3 June and went to remonstrate with linesman Ciaran Branigan.

He put his hand on the linesman’s shoulder, though the official and referee Sean Hurson took no action over the incident at the time.

Croke Park’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) chose to review video footage of the incident and proposed a 12-week ban on the St Vincent’s man, which he eventually accepted.

He has been forced to sit out the Dubs’ three Championship games since, comfortable wins over Westmeath, Kildare and Monaghan, though the 30-year-old, four-time All-Ireland winner could make his return against the Red Hand County.

In 2008 Kerry’s Paul Galvin received a lengthy suspension for slapping the notebook out of the hand of referee Paddy Russell in a Munster Championship win over Clare and missed most of the summer.

He returned just in time for the All-Ireland final against Tyrone that September and was introduced as a substitute on the hour-mark, though he struggled to get into the game as the Kingdom lost.

It’s highly unlikely that Connolly would be able to break straight back into the red-hot Dublin forward line at the moment, though a place on the bench is likely.

Gavin confirmed that he has a full panel to pick from ahead of the Tyrone game, with no injuries to report and everyone, including Cormac Costello, who was their remaining injury worry, fully fit

"The squad is fully fit," he said. "We have a full squad to pick from."