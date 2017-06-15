Dublin footballer Diarmuid Connolly has decided not to appeal against a 12-week suspension received after the Leinster Football Championship quarter-final against Carlow.

The decision means Connolly has accepted that he will miss up to three matches in the Championship but would be available for selection for a potential All-Ireland semi-final on 27 August if Dublin win the Leinster Championship and their quarter-final.

Connolly had been punished by the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) for laying his hand on the shoulder of linesman Ciarán Branagan.

The CHC reviewed footage of the incident and decided that the Dublin wing-forward's actions warranted a 12-week sanction for 'minor physical interference with an official'.

He brought the case to the Central Hearings Committee (CHC) but they chose to uphold the ban and Connolly has now accepted the ruling.