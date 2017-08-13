We're set for another helmetgate saga in the lead up to next month's All-Ireland hurling final after Waterford's Austin Gleeson appeared to pull off Luke Meade's helmet in their their semi-final defeat of Cork.

The incident was not seen by the officials at the time and the Hurler of the Year played the full game, scoring 1-02 during an influential performance.

The Sunday Game panel of Eddie Brennan, Anthony Daly and Brendan Cummins had their say on the incident, with Brennan feeling that the Gleeson actions leave little room for debate.



The former Kilkenny star said: "What you have to look at is the actions of his hands - if your hands gets caught (in the helmet) fair enough. But once you start clenching your fist and closing in, as if you are grabbing something, you are now in a situation where you are aware of what you are doing and you are aware of what you are holding on to.

"It's disappointing for Waterford to be facing into this - but it's conclusive for me."

Anthony Daly added: "There has been so much talk for three weeks about helmets that the last thing you should go near in a game is a helmet.

"Austin found himself tangling with Luke Meade and he goes to ground on top of him and the helmet comes clean off the head. Maybe in his defence he was looking at the ball - but the ball was gone long out over the line."

Brendan Cummins referenced an incident from last week's semi-final involving Galway's Adrian Tuohy.

"We sat here last week saying players should not touch helmets

"If you wanted to give Austin Gleeson some ray of hope - Tuohy got away with his pull on the headguard of 'Bonner' Maher on the basis that he wasn't looking. That will be the argument that Austin will put in."

The panel's views were along the same lines as Ger Loughnane, who also believes the Hurler of the Year has a case to answer.