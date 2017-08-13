Waterford could be set for another disciplinary saga ahead of the All-Ireland final after Austin Gleeson appeared to pull off Luke Meade's helmet in the first half of their semi-final defeat of Cork.

Unlike Tadhg de Búrca's sending off in the quarter-final win over Wexford, the incident was not seen by the officials at the time and the Hurler of the Year played the full game, scoring 1-2 during an influential performance.

Waterford are already likely to be without Conor Gleeson for the novel 3 September showdown with Galway, as the midfielder was sent off following an incident with Cork's Patrick Horgan.

After De Búrca had his one-game ban upheld by the Central Hearings Committee (CHC), Central Appeals Committee (CAC) and Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA), Waterford will be aware how serious the issue could be - even if referee James Owens did not spot it himself.

On The Sunday Game Live, at half-time, Ger Loughnane suggested Gleeson could be in hot water.

"Is it dangerous? No. Is it deliberate? Yes. Is it violent? No. How will it be looked after that? I don't know. But it is interference with a helmet, he can't deny that.

"He pulls the helmet off Luke Meade. How Ozzie Gleeson gets involved in these incidents just beats me. With all the controversies there was about Tadhg de Búrca..."