Tadhg de Búrca will miss Waterford's All-Ireland SHC semi-final against Cork on Sunday after the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) upheld his suspension.

The Déise defender was shown a red card in his side's quarter-final victory over Wexford last month for deliberately interfering with the helmet or faceguard of Harry Kehoe.

The resulting one-game ban was appealed to the Central Hearings Committee - where Kehoe spoke in his favour - and then Central Appeals Committee before being taken to the independent DRA, the final line of appeal, last night.

Despite local media reports that the Clashmore-Kinsalebeg man had been cleared, it emerged after 1am this morning that the suspension had been confirmed.

De Burca has been employed as the 'sweeper' in Waterford's Championship games this year and will be a big loss for manager Derek McGrath, who will name his side later tonight.

The panel discuss Tadhg de Burca's red card pic.twitter.com/jCROHkgv0U — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 23, 2017

