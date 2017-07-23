Waterford 1-23 Wexford 1-19

Waterford are through to the All-Ireland hurling quarter-final after they eased past Wexford at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday afternoon.

Wexford never rolled over in this one and contributed to an entertaining contest, but they didn’t threaten to overhaul the Deise, right from when they fell behind early on.

Waterford will find out who they play, either Cork or Galway, in the semi-final when the draw is made on Monday. Tipperary are the other team still in it following their win over Clare on Saturday.

Wexford were given a brief glimmer of hope when Waterford wing-back Tadhg de Burca was given a straight red card by referee Fergal Horgan five minutes from the end following an off-the-ball incident.

De Burca had operated effectively as a sweeper so it robbed the Deise of their comfort blanket at the back, though it had no effect on the outcome. Jack O'Connor got a goal with the last puck to reduce the losing margin to four points.

The only dark cloud for Waterford is that red card, which could rule De Burca out of the semi-final as it carries with it an automatic one-match suspension.

Wexford would have been happy enough as first half stoppage time counted down and they looked set to trot down the tunnel trailing by just two points having been second best for most of the first period.

But then they coughed up a crucial score, a series of defensive errors leading to wing-back Eoin Moore getting turned over. Waterford’s Shane Bennett nipped in, passed to Kevin Moran and the veteran took care of the rest.

Moran hit it first time on the ground past keeper Mark Fanning to take his personal tally to 1-02 for the first half and give the Deise a bit of breathing space at 1-12 to 0-10 in front of 31,753 fans in Cork.

This was a cagey opening, though Waterford definitely had the better of it. With the evergreen Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh in unstoppable form, scoring a point and winning a series of scoreable frees, Pauric O’Mahony kept the scoreboard ticking over from the dead ball.

Half of Wexford’s first half scores came from frees, two long-range efforts from Lee Chin and three from Jack Guiney, as they failed to offer enough threat in front of the opposition goal.

Waterford’s radar went on the blink after the change of ends and they hit a series of needless wides while Wexford inched closer thanks to scores from full-back Liam Ryan, David Redmond and Chin.

But two points was as close as they would get as Waterford tapped over the scores that kept them out in front. Mahony pointed his frees and Maurice Shanahan and Brian O’Halloran coming off the bench to nick some timely scores.

Scorers for Waterford: Pauric Mahony 0-10 (10f), Kevin Moran 1-02, Austin Gleeson 0-3, Brian O’Halloran, Maurice Shanahan 0-02 each , Michael Walsh, Conor Gleeson, Jake Dillon, Darragh Fives 0-01 each

Scorers for Wexford: Jack Guiney 0-06 (6f), Jack O’Connor 1-2, Lee Chinn 0-3, (3f), Rory O’Connor, Diarmuid O’Keeffe 0-2 each, Conor McDonald, Paul Morris, Eoin Moore, Liam Ryan 0-1 each

Waterford: Stephen O’Keeffe; Shane Fives, Barry Coughlan, Noel Connors; Tadhg de Burca, Austin Gleeson, Philip Mahony; Jamie Barron, Conor Gleeson; Kevin Moran, Pauric Mahony, Jake Dillon; Shane Bennett, Michael Walsh, Darragh Fives.

Subs: Maurice Shanahan for Dillon (44), Brian O’Halloran for Shane Bennett (46), Stephen Bennett for Walsh (53), Colin Dunford for Barron (23),

Wexford: Mark Fanning; Willie Devereux, Liam Ryan, James Breen; Eoin Moore, Mathew O’Hanlon, Diarmuid O’Keeffe; Shaun Murphy, Rory O’Connor; Jack O’Connor, Lee Chin, Jack Guiney; Podge Doran, Conor McDonald, Paul Morris.

Subs: Aidan Nolan for Redmond (25), Shane Tompkins for Doran (63),

Referee: F Horgan (Tipperary)