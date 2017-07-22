The ‘old grey bowl’ sparkled on Leeside as the revamped Páirc Uí Chaoimh saw the end of the Championship road for Clare on a day when all involved took time to find their bearings.

Since construction work began on the fabled venue in December 2015, this was the day the GAA public had earnestly looked forward to – Championship fare returning to the Banks of the Lee.

Disappointment and frustration surrounded the news that the opening was to be delayed – the Munster finals missing out this year – but this is a place where time works differently.

Indeed ‘better late than never’ is nothing new at the Ballintemple venue.

The Cork Athletic Grounds, on which the original Páirc Uí Chaoimh was built, opened in 1904.

The opening games? The 1902 All-Ireland football and hurling finals.

As the traffic backed up the M8 in the early afternoon, supporters milled around the Marina area. Even among both sets of supporters, there was one main topic of conversation.

From "Doesn’t it look magnificent", to "I hope there’s more leg room with the new seats" to "it was badly needed, in fairness", the €80m renovation got its first major run out.

Approaching from the Monahan Road, the towering 12,000 capacity South Stand puffs proudly out, peering down over the North Stand.

As patrons looked for car spaces and those unacquainted with the venue strolled around seeking the correct entrance, some on duty too were finding their feet.

"I’m not sure where exactly that entrance is, but ask my colleague there and he will sort you out," responded one steward as he scanned the match ticket.

At any rate, no one was in any rush to take their seats. It was all about taking in the moment.

The first glimpse of the hallowed turf is truly something to behold, nestled between the city end and Blackrock terraces, with both stands covered in a sea of yellow and blue.

RTÉ analyst Tomás Ó Sé attended the midweek club hurling match between Valley Rovers and Blarney and noted the "immaculate" playing surface, comparing it favourably to Croke Park.

The dwarf perennial ryegrass resembled a baize and in the opening stages it was the Tipperary attack that seemed to glide effortlessly across it, though it was Tony Kelly who etched his name into the history books with the first score at the new ground.

Valley Rovers’ Chris O’Leary may argue that claim should the question arise in a sports quiz, as the Ballyea man displayed all the grace we have come to expect of the former Hurler of the Year to nonchalantly slot over the bar.

Noel McGrath bisected the posts from under the North Stand twice in the opening 10 minutes, ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer pointed from halfway while Seamus Callanan too kept the scoreboard ticking over and Patrick O’Connor honest.

'A fantastic spectacle' -@tomas_mulcahy gives his views on a first outing at the new Páirc Ui Chaoimh #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/WHMjB5KJUf — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) July 22, 2017

It wasn’t as if Clare weren’t creating chances. The Tipp full-back line had its own troubles, with Shane O’Donnell and Aaron Cunningham in particular winning primary possession and surging forward at every opportunity.

On a day that was about finding one’s bearings, the Banner accuracy left them down badly and some inexplicable wides into the Blackrock End drew increasing groans from the 28,567 crowd.

Perplexed Clare fans rubbed their eyes in disbelief, so much movement and endeavour, yet so little in return on the scoreboard. The majority of their 11 first-half wides were poor in the extreme.

Cathal Malone’s effort typified their half.

An outstanding catch from Andrew Fahy’s booming puck-out was met by the roar of the crowd, only to see his shot sail well wide of the posts.

Unlikely as it seemed, Clare drew level, goalkeeper Daragh Mooney picking the ball out of his net twice in as many minutes as Cunningham showed all his poaching skills.

The Banner weren’t gone just yet as their supporters found their voice, but Michael Ryan’s men showed the steel of All-Ireland champions, rattling off seven of the next nine points before referee Colm Lyons brought the first half to a conclusion.

With a forward line oozing class, Tipp’s passing, movement and skill level had Clare at times chasing shadows. And struggling badly on their own puck outs. With 20 minutes to go, they had 20 points on the board.

Donagh Maher at corner back gave a masterclass in defending, a shining light in the rearguard that creaked throughout. It’s not often James Barry is called ashore 10 minutes into the second half.

Yet somehow Clare hung in.

When substitute Cathal McInerney ducked and weaved under the North Stand in the 63rd minute and reduced the gap to just two points, the decibel level raised again.

An engineer involved in the refurbishment project proudly revealed that a 45,000 capacity crowd can safely exit the ground in six and a half minutes, but no-one was daring to budge just yet.

And then Tipp did what Kilkenny have been doing for years. They stood firm to the task, relied on their forwards to create openings, and put daylight between the sides.

"A 45,000 capacity crowd can safely exit the ground in six and a half minutes, but no-one was daring to budge just yet"

McInerney struck deep into injury-time for Clare’s third green flag, but it was too late. The game was up.

Fans departing the scene naturally had differing views on what they had just witnessed.

Those heading Shannonside rued the ability to finish off their chances with Tipp "there for the taking".

On the other side of the fence it was general satisfaction of a victory that was more hard-earned that it could have been.

On a day of firsts, it was the Premier County who march on with a fifth successive Championship win over their Munster rivals.