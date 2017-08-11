Kieran Bennett has been named to replace Tadhg de Búrca on the Waterford team - while Cork opt for no change for Sunday's All-Ireland SHC semi-final at Croke Park.

It's a senior championship debut debut for the 22-year-old. He joins brother Shane on starting team, with other brother Stephen on the bench.

On Thursday night, the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) upheld the suspension handed down to de Búrca after he was shown a red card in the quarter-final victory over Wexford last month for deliberately interfering with the helmet or faceguard of Harry Kehoe.

For the fourth successive championship game, Rebels boss Kieran Kingston has has gone with the same starting XV.

Waterford: Stephen O'Keeffe; Shane Fives, Barry Coughlan, Noel Connors; Kieran Bennett, Austin Gleeson, Philip Mahony; Jamie Barron, Conor Gleeson; Kevin Moran. Pauric Mahony, Jake Dillon; Shane Bennett, Michael Walsh, Darragh Fives

Cork: Anthony Nash; Stephen McDonnell, Damien Cahalane, Colm Spillane; Christopher Joyce, Mark Ellis, Mark Coleman; Bill Cooper, Darragh Fitzgibbon; Seamus Harnedy, Conor Lehane, Shane Kingston; Alan Cadogan, Patrick Horgan, Luke Meade

Live coverage of Cork v Waterford in the All-Ireland SHC semi-final on the Sunday Game, RTÉ One from 2.15pm. Live radio commentary on that game plus updates on Cork v Dublin in the MHC semi-final on Sunday Sport, RTÉ Radio 1 from 2.00pm. Live blog on the day's hurling action on RTE Sport Online and the News Now App from 1pm.