Galway corner back Adrian Tuohy will face no further disciplinary action following an incident with Tipperary’s Patrick Maher in last weekend’s All-Ireland hurling semi-final, according to reports this morning.

The helmet of the Tipp centre-forward came off during the first-half clash with both men competing for the ball and it was feared that retrospective action could lead him to potentially missing next month’s hurling decider against either Cork or Waterford.

Tuohy was facing away from Maher when he made contact with the helmet, and according to the Irish Independent, the GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) felt that the player had no case to answer.

With Waterford’s Tadhg de Búrca still appealing his current suspension for a similar incident against Wexford last month, the Sunday Game panel feared that a ban could be handed out to the Beagh club man.

"The precedent has been set. If this stops Adrian Tuohy, no more than it stops Tadhg de Búrca from playing an All-Ireland semi-final or final, it’s a real tough one for players who are putting so much into it," Brendan Cummins told viewers.

Referee Barry Kelly took no action during the gripping contest at Croke Park over the incident, whereas De Búrca received a straight red card for his clash with Harry Kehoe in the latter stages of Waterford’s All-Ireland quarter-final victory over the Slaneysiders.

According to this morning’s report, the CCCC felt that it would have been impossible to prove "deliberate intent" as per the wording of the rules.

De Búrca meanwhile is taking his case to the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA), the final avenue in the appeals process, in a desperate attempt to play in Sunday’s semi-final against Munster rivals Cork.

