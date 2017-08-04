The GAA expects more than 175,000 spectators to come through the turnstiles on a busy Bank Holiday weekend of action at Croke Park.

Three All-Ireland football quarter-finals are down for decision, while the hurlers of Tipperary and Galway will face each other in an All-Ireland hurling semi-final for the third successive year.

There is also a minor hurling semi-final and the Under 17 All-Ireland hurling final taking place on Sunday.

The GAA expects Saturday’s quarter-final double header to be fully sold out as Armagh and Tyrone clash at 4pm, while reigning champions Dublin face Monaghan for a place in the last four at 6pm, with a full house of 82,000 expected.

A handful of tickets remain on sale through usual channels.

On Sunday, it is anticipated that a crowd in the region of 60,000 will attend GAA headquarters for the meeting of reigning All-Ireland champions Tipperary against Allianz League and Leinster Champions Galway at 4pm.

The match is preceded by the Under 17 All-Ireland hurling final between Dublin and Cork at 12 noon, and the Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final meeting of Kilkenny and Galway at 2pm.

On Monday, Connacht rivals Mayo and Roscommon will meet in their quarter-final replay at 2pm, with a crowd of at least 30,000 expected to make the journey to Jones’ Road.

Croke Park is again the setting for the all-Connacht quarter final football replay between Nestor Cup holders Roscommon and Mayo at 2pm.

Live blog on the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals, Tyrone v Armagh (4pm) and Dublin v Monaghan (6pm), from 3.30pm on Saturday on RTE Sport Online and the News Now App. Monday's All-Ireland SFC quarter-final replay between Mayo and Roscommon (2pm) is live on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Radio 1, with a live blog on RTE Sport Online and the News Now App from 1.30pm.

Sunday's All-Ireland SHC semi-final between Galway and Tipperary (4pm) is live on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Radio 1, with a live blog on RTE Sport Online and the News Now App from 2.00pm

Saturday's All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship quarter-finals, Dublin v Wexford (5pm) and Galway v Tipperary (7pm), will be live on RTÉ2.

Highlights of all the weekend's football, hurling and camogie action on The Sunday Game at 9.30pm on RTÉ2.