Croke Park has confirmed that the first full house of the 2017 Championship season will take place this Saturday for the All-Ireland football quarter-final double header.

A sell-out crowd will gather to watch Ulster rivals Armagh and Tyrone (4pm) renew acquaintances at GAA headquarters, followed by the clash of reigning champions Dublin and Monaghan two hours later.

Tickets went on general sale yesterday morning and were quickly sold out, with the remaining allocation distributed through the clubs.

It means the double-header will be witnessed by 82,000 supporters, more than 15,000 more than the most attended Championship game to date this year, Dublin’s Leinster final victory over Kildare.

Last year, the Dubs also attracted a full house for their quarter-final win over Donegal, a double-header on the same day Mayo edged past Tyrone.

It is a busy weekend at Croke Park, with the All-Ireland hurling semi-final between Galway and Tipperary taking place on Sunday (4pm), preceded by Galway’s minor hurlers taking on their Kilkenny counterparts.

The action gets underway at midday when Dublin and Cork contest the U17 hurling final.

On Monday, the footballers of Mayo and Roscommon (throw-in 2pm) return to Jones’ Road for their All-Ireland quarter-final replay.

Live blog on the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals, Tyrone v Armagh (5pm) and Dublin v Monaghan (7pm), from 4.30pm on Saturday on RTE Sport Online and the News Now App.

Monday's All-Ireland SFC quarter-final replay between Mayo and Roscommon (2pm) is live on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Radio 1, with a live blog on RTE Sport Online and the News Now App from 1.30pm