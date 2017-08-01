Luke Meade has recovered from a broken thumb and will be fit to face Waterford in the All-Ireland hurling semi-final, Cork management have confirmed.

The 20-year-old Newcestown man made his senior Championship debut in the Munster victory over Tipperary, picking off three points from play in the surprise defeat of the All-Ireland champions.

He suffered the injury in the semi-final defeat of Clare, missing out on both senior and U21 provincial finals, a win over Waterford and defeat to Limerick respectively.

The Mary I student underwent surgery at the start of the month.

Meade had made an eye-catching start to the Championship – he picked up a point from play before he was forced to leavce the field against the Banner – and the news will be a big boost to Kieran Kingston and his backroom team as they seek a second Championship win over the Déise on Sunday 13 August.

