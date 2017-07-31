Donegal have this evening confirmed that Rory Gallagher has tendered his resignation with a year remaining in his term as manager.

The Fermanagh native succeeded All-Ireland winning manager Jim McGuinness two years ago, but speculation has mounted regarding his future following a disappointing 2017 campaign and informed the County Board of his decision to vacate the role.

Local media reports claim that Gallagher contacted the players earlier this evening to let them know he would no longer stay in the job.

Donegal fell to a comprehensive Ulster semi-final defeat to Tyrone, but regrouped to defeat Longford and Meath in the qualifiers, before Galway swept them aside 4-17 to 0-14 for a place in the quarter-finals.

Gallagher has come in for stinging criticism following the limp exit from the Championship, but has blooded a whole host of fresh players into the panel as the panel has been coped to force with some high-profile retirments and departures.

The 38-year-old was given a three-year term with an option for a fourth, but ahead of tonight's County Committee meeting tonight, the County Board made the announcement on social media.

In 2011, he joined the Donegal senior football team as a selector and was a key member of McGuiness’ backroom team that helped land Sam Maguire in the following year, before resigning from the post in 2013.

He was appointed to the Donegal hotseat in October 2014.