Roscommon selector Liam McHale insists the Connacht champions have the advantage over his native Mayo heading into next Monday’s All-Ireland SFC quarter-final replay at Croke Park.

The Rossies came from behind in injury-time to force a draw on Sunday, the game finishing 2-09 to 1-12, and they face Mayo again on the August Bank Holiday, 7 August.

McHale believes that his side are fresher, will have learned more from the drawn game and are in a great position heading into the rematch.

"It’s a tough draw for Mayo, they have had a long, long, hard haul the last six weeks," he said, referring to their opponents' route through the All-Ireland quarter-finals that included extra-time wins over Derry and Cork.

"We feel that we have an advantage now going into the replay simply because we are fresh and we are hungry, we are young and that Mayo team has had to put up with a lot this year now.

"I am sure they are really disappointed that they didn't beat us by a point or two and get the two for three weeks rest that they need going into a semi-final, so we are really delighted with the draw."

Mayo's Stephen Coen tackles Donal Smith of Roscommon

The last big replay that Roscommon were in didn’t end well - they were hammered 3-16 to 0-14 by Galway in last year’s provincial final rematch having finished level the first day.

But they proved that they have developed since then by gaining revenge on the Tribesmen in this year’s Connacht title to win the title.

"Yeah, we were very disappointed with last year’s Championship the way it petered out," noted McHale.

"Great League campaign and poor Championship. Poor League campaign this year and then a good Championship so far, so we are trying to keep them focused on winning - not to be happy that we won a Connacht title.

"When you are involved with a young team you have to put up with those little mistakes that you saw them make on Sunday and you know we will have learned a lot from that, and a lot from the Championship thus far.

"We feel that we will be a lot more comfortable and a lot more confident coming into Monday."

All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final, Croke Park, Dublin 30/7/2017Roscommon vs MayoRoscommon’s Sean McDermott and Jason Doherty of Mayo

In 2016 ,Roscommon surprised a lot of people by staying up in Division 1 of the League, but this year they sunk down to Division 2 having shipped a number of heavy defeats - notably a 21-point mauling by Dublin at Croke Park.

But McHale is quick to point out that the League campaign this spring wasn’t as bad as a lot of people made out and was ideal preparation for what has followed.

"We gambled with the League and we wanted to be competitive in the Championship," he said. "We were hoping we had done enough to stay up in the League but unfortunately we didn't and we took a few bad beatings and our confidence was hurt a bit.

"We have improved a lot. I think everybody will agree with that. The League campaign wasn't near as bad as it looked. We took an awful hammering against Dublin but we missed stonewall chances and kicked 13 wides.

"I'm not saying we would have won that game but if we had converted half of those chances we would have lost by seven or eight and nobody would have batted an eyelid.

"We got badly beaten by Mayo and Monaghan, who are seasoned, and then we were competitive in the rest of the games. It wasn't as bad as people made out."

Mayo v Roscommon, All-Ireland SFC quarter-final replay, live on RTÉ 2 & RTÉ Radio 1 and live blog on RTÉ Sport Online and the News Now App, Monday 7 August from 1.30pm