Roscommon and Mayo played out a pulsating draw in Croke Park on Sunday.

The Rossies led by seven points at one stage after an early two-goal burst but ultimately needed a late Donie Smith free to avoid defeat.

The teams will lock horns again next Monday. Can Kevin McStay's underdogs pull it off, or is their chance gone?

On The Sunday Game, Colm Cooper aired his belief that Roscommon can still make the All-Ireland semis.

"I think Roscommon are in a good place tonight," he said. "They know they can compete with Mayo now. They know their young players can play in Croke Park.

"I think they should take an awful lot of heart out of today.

"I don't think we can rule Mayo out because time and time again they keep coming back but Kevin McStay, I think he should be in a very positive place with him team tomorrow."

Rory Kavanagh feels Mayo's nous will ultimately come to the fore and backed them to prevail.

"The extra game in Croke Park will definitely help Roscommon," he said.

"In that second half I felt they were making wrong decisions at crucial times when they had a point lead. They were kicking the ball away when they should have been recycling possession and working the score.

"I just feel Mayo with their experience, it might just get them over the line.

Three-time All-Ireland winner with Tyrone Brian McGuigan also went for the Green and Red: "The conditions maybe suited Roscommon a wee bit more because there were plenty of mistakes being made, but I fancy Mayo in the replay."