Lee Keegan believes it's still all to play for when Mayo and Roscommon return to Croke Park for their All-Ireland SFC quarter-final replay.

The sides played out a 2-09 to 1-12 draw at GAA HQ on Sunday afternoon, with Roscommon's Donie Smith nailing a free late on to ensure another day out on the Bank Holiday Monday.

Keegan's 1-03 included a green flag that got Mayo back into the game after two early goals for the Rossies.

While disappointed that Mayo did not drive on when they got their noses in front near half-time, the 2016 player of the year is nevertheless happy that he and his colleagues are still in the All-Ireland race.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, he said: "There is a bit of relief. At the end of the day we have to go again and reassess what we didn't do well during the game. It was a very messy last 10 minutes.

"Roscommon came out of the traps flying. Kevin (McStay) had them really pumped up and we just needed something to get us going.

"I was lucky enough to be in the position to get the goal. We rook control after that but a slow start to the second half curtailed us again.

"It could have gone either way but we're still in the championship."

As is often the case after a drawn game, much talk will centre on who will have the advantage for the replay?

"I don't think anybody has got the edge over the other," was Keegan's response when that question was put to him.

"These are derby matches, they take on a life of their own.

"We'll prepare as best we can for another huge battle."