Eamonn Fitzmaurice admits Kerry have "plenty we can improve on" after a sometimes "sloppy" quarter-final victory over Galway.

Eight points split the sides at the finish at Croke Park but there were a number of aspects of the display that left a lot to be desired.

After the 1-18 to 0-13 win, Fitzmaurice told RTÉ Sport: "There were patches of very good play and patches where we were quite sloppy due to our own decision-making and due, in fairness, to Galway’s pressure on us where they made us make bad decisions.

"The beauty about these big games is that you can’t beat context; our training is really informed for the next couple of weeks now, the areas that we need to improve on and that’s a positive.

"The big thing is that we need to eradicate that sloppiness, you just can’t afford to have that in Croke Park.

"We were lucky enough today that we did enough to win the game.

"On other days that could cost you dearly."

Kerry will face the winners of Mayo-Roscommon in the semi-final on 20 August.

Meanwhile, Galway manager Kevin Walsh was massively disappointed to see his team crash out of the Championship and was left rueing the missed goal opportunities.

"There were shots made and there were saves made but what the angles were like I don’t know but our lads got in there and cut them open a few times, Walsh told RTÉ Sport.

"We felt if we did that and if a bit of luck at all went our way or if a few high balls went in, then it could have been different. There were a few at times and they tended to break out to the green and gold. I thought over-all the guys did show spirit."

Kieran Donaghy caused trouble for Galway especially when Kerry played the high ball in on top of their full-forward line.

In the opening half the Austin Stacks club man caught the four balls that were sent his way and found the net after thirteen minutes leaving Galway trailing by five.

"That wasn’t the first hill we had to climb. We found ourselves behind on four or five of our League games this year."

By half-time Kerry were ahead 1-10 to 0-08 leaving Galway with plenty to do.

"I told them to stick at it, chip away bit by bit when it was back to five points, we felt it should have been two or three at the most.

"We felt the one or two goal chances we were making would come and if we could convert the momentum would have went our way.

"That didn’t happen but it’s a big experience for the lads to play the League champions and probably the first or second best team in the country."