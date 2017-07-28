Jack Barry and Johnny return to the Kerry side for Sunday's All-Ireland SFC quarter-final against Galway at Croke Park.

Barry comes into midfield in place of Anthony Maher, while team captain Johnny Buckley starts his first game of the season at centre forward in place of the injured Kevin McCarthy.

In the substitutes list, Shane Ryan is named as the new sub goalkeeper, Jack Savage returns from illness and Brian Ó Beaglaoich also returns to the match day squad.

Kerry: Brian Kelly; Fionn Fitzgerald, Mark Griffin, Shane Enright; Peter Crowley, Tadhg Morley, Paul Murphy; David Moran, Jack Barry; Michael Geaney, Johnny Buckley (capt), Donnchadh Walsh; Paul Geaney; Kieran Donaghy, James O'Donoghue

Ethan Rafferty and Anto Duffy are back in the Armagh starting line-up for Saturday's All-Ireland SFC Round 4B qualifier against Kildare at Croke Park.

Both players are named in the half-forward line in what is the first ever championship meeting between the counties.

Armagh: B Hughes; J Morgan, C Vernon, P Hughes; M Shields, B Donaghy, A Forker; S Sheridan, N Grimley; E Rafferty, A Duffy, R Grugan; J Clarke, A Murnin, G McParland.

Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke sticks with the side that started against Carlow for their Round 4B with Down on Saturday. There is just one positional change, with Shane Carey switching to the half-forward line and Neil McAdam moving to number six.

Monaghan: R Beggan; F Kelly, D Wylie, R Wylie; C Walshe, N McAdam, K O'Connell; K Hughes, D Hughes; G Doogan, D Malone, S Carey; O Duffy, J McCarron, C McManus