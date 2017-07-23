Kevin McStay has named his Roscommon team to face Mayo in the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals a full week before the two collide in Croke Park.

McStay sticks with the same 15 who started in the stunning 2-15 to 0-12 Connacht SFC final defeat of Galway two weeks ago.

Cian Connolly and Brian Stack goals in each half gave the Rossies their first provincial title in seven years and sparked delirious celebrations at the whistle.

Mayo squeezed past Cork in Limerick on Saturday evening after extra-time, going to the well to eventually end the plucky Rebels' summer with a 0-27 to 2-20 win.

They were sent tumbling through the back door after the Tribesmen beat them in the Connacht semi-final but saw off Clare and then Cork to set up a last-eight showdown with their neighbours.

The two met in the league last February, with Mayo easing to a 1-19 to 0-14 victory, but the Rossies will be dreaming of a famous triumph next Sunday as they look to stretch their summer odyssey into August.

Roscommon: Colm Lavin; Sean McDermott, John McManus, David Murray; Niall McInerney, Sean Mullooly, Brian Stack; Fintan Cregg, Enda Smith; Tadgh O’Rourke, Cian Connolly, Conor Devaney; Ciaráin Murtagh (Captain), Diarmuid Murtagh, Niall Kilroy