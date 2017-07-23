Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald believes that his side can go on to bigger and better things despite the disappointment of their Championship exit to Waterford.

The Model County were beaten by four points in an All-Ireland SHC quarter-final in which they were never ahead at Páirc Uí Chaoimh today.

Fitzgerald rued Wexford's slow start and the concession of a crucial goal just before half-time, which allowed the opposition to go in 1-12 to 0-10 ahead at the break, but insisted he was proud of his players' efforts.

"They're absolutely gutted. We believed we could come and win today," he told RTÉ Sport.

"There were patches where we looked unreal. I just wish we had got going from the very start. I think we held back a small bit and let Waterford get two or three points of a lead.

"You make a few mistakes, you're going to pay the price. The goal was a massive turning point but we rallied in the second half.

"I'm very proud of the lads. They gave me 110%.

"They played some unbelievable hurling at times there today. Some of the scores we got were incredible."

Former Clare and Waterford manager Fitzgerald has had a hugely impressive debut season at the helm in Wexford, leading the county back to the top tier of the Allianz Hurling League for the first time since 2011, recording a rare Championship victory over neighbours Kilkenny and reaching their first Leinster final in almost a decade.

He believes that Wexford can scale even bigger heights in the future.

"The lads are going to regroup, have a look at it and go again," he said. "We've made a lot of progress this year, I'm fairly certain, but there's more to come.

"They've had a magnificent year. Out of 15 or 16 competitive games, we've only lost three.

"I'm so proud of my Wexford players, and the support we have got inside and out of Wexford, we appreciate it unreal.

"We might have been beaten but I'm extremely proud of those guys and there's a lot more in them. They'll grow and expand as we go on.

"I've enjoyed this year as much as I've enjoyed anything. I'm so happy with the players and the public in Wexford. It's been a breath of fresh air."