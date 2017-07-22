John McGrath hailed the character of his Tipperary team-mates after the Premier County saw off the challenge of Clare to book a spot in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Clare were down by six points midway through the first half and drew level with two goals.

And with 15 minutes to play Michael Ryan’s men had a two-goal margin to defend but saw that lead whittled down to a point with three minutes to play.

However, the Liam MacCarthy holders rallied to record a 0-28 to 3-16 win, with Clare’s third goal practically the last puck of the game.

"We started the [second] half well and were pushing on, we knew it wasn’t going to be easy," man-of-the-match McGrath told RTÉ Sport.

"You see how well Clare came back, they put us to the pin of our collar – I think they came back to a point with a couple of minutes to go.

"It’s a tough thing to do when the tide turns against you like that.

"But it just shows the character of our boys as well, we weren’t going to lie down and let them pip us at the end.

"We drove on and boys came in off the bench and freshened it up.

"Everyone gave it 100% and we’re after getting to where we wanted to be.

Clare co-manager Donal Maloney said he was pround of his team’s efforts but admitted their accuracy cost them.

"Tipperary have been worthy All-Ireland champions, they set some very high standards last year," he told RTÉ Sport.

"And we didn’t have all of our guns firing today in order to be able to take them.

"We had momentum at that point but the reality is we’ve got to get out of being in those positions because that takes an enormous amount out of a team.

"It was other parts of the game that cost us…some of our shooting let us down."