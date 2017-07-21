Cork v Mayo

All-Ireland Football qualifier 4B, Saturday 5pm

It’s very hard to trust Cork to give a performance. They disappointed against Waterford and Tipperary and only two or three guys showed up in Killarney and gave performances.

For them to give Mayo a game at any stage this weekend, there are going to have to be seven, eight, nine, 10 players [on form].

It’s been a horrible year for the Cork footballers, they have given their fans absolutely nothing to grab on to.

I’ve said it all year they are better than what they are showing and hopefully we’ll see that at the weekend.

Stephen Rochford and Mayo are going in the right direction. He said that himself last weekend. They haven’t had the high-octane performances of last year, but they are moving well.

It’s great to see Aidan O’Shea flying around the field, he’s absolutely buzzing. The defence is playing better, the forwards are coming into it.

Maybe they are a little over-reliant on Cillian O’Connor, but they have had two tough matches against Derry and Clare and that will bring them on.

I think Mayo will come out on top, but we’ll see a different Cork to what we have seen all year.

Verdict: Mayo

Galway v Donegal

All-Ireland Football qualifier 4B, Saturday 7pm

I think Galway’s consistency will be questioned big time. Tipperary last year in the All-Ireland quarter-final is hopping back into my mind straight away. For some reason they seem to perform better when they are under pressure.

Donegal will be many people’s favourites this weekend and that might actually suit Galway. They disappointed in so many areas against Roscommon and Ruairi Lavelle had a nightmare in goal.

Having said that, with Paul Conroy (above), Fiontán Ó Curraoin and Tom Flynn out around midfield, I don’t understand why they were going short with their kickouts.

They’ll have to improve and give their full-back line cover, there was no cutting edge in the forwards. Michael Daly, Shane Walsh and Damien Comer can cause trouble if they get possession.

More than anything, Kevin Walsh will hope his team start with hunger and that’s what sets their game in motion.

Donegal are coming with momentum. They dispatched Longford and Meath, and the display with the Royals was a big improvement again.

Are they over reliant of Paddy McBrearty, Michael Murphy and Ryan McHugh? Probably. McBrearty in particular is key for Donegal.

As they progress, they are getting confidence. Where Galway are we will find out on Saturday. It’s going to be a close, physical game and I am very, very hesitantly going for Donegal.

Verdict: Donegal.