In-form Kildare midfielder Kevin Feely is available for selection for the All-Ireland Football Round 4B qualifier against Armagh after his black card offence in the Leinster Final was rescinded.

The 24-year-old was deemed to have impeded Jack McCaffrey as he attempted to go on a surge upfield as the Lilywhites fell to a 2-23 to 1-17 defeat in Croke Park.

It was Feely’s third black card of 2017 following similar offences against Clare and Cork in the Allianz League and automatically triggered a one-match ban.

A rule amendment stemming from last year's GAA Congress allows for an appeal on each of the black card offences, and at yesterday’s appeal at the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC), Feely focused on the card received against the Banner County in March.

The CCCC agreed and rescinded the black card against Clare, but insisted the offence in the Leinster Final still stands, though this can be appealed by the Central Appeals Committee (CAC).

Meanwhile Down’s Kevin McKernan also received good news and is now free to play Monaghan on 29 July after his black card arising from the Ulster Final was also rescinded.

"I think the right decision was made, certainly in regards to Kevin McKernan, there was nothing there," Kerry legend Tomas O Se told RTÉ's Morning Ireland. "He was just running back and there was a clash.

"It's very hard on refs to spot this and sideline men are trying to do their best, but the ball was in another area of the field, so it's very difficult.

But it's great to see the two lads back for the weekend."