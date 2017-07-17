Mayo will play Cork at Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds while Markievicz Park in Sligo will host Galway and Donegal in Saturday’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Round 4A qualifiers.

All four teams stand just one win away from a place in the quarter-final, where they will join the four provincial winners and the teams who come through Round 4B on the other side of the draw.

Mayo and Cork are first up at 5.0 with Galway-Donegal following at 7.0 on Saturday, 22 July. Both games will be live on RTÉ Radio.

Mayo haven’t played in Limerick since their controversial All-Ireland semi-final replay defeat to Kerry in 2014.

Sunday sees Páirc Uí Chaoimh host its first big games since it was reopened following redevelopment with Tipperary-Clare on Saturday at 3.0pm, preceded by Galway-Clare in the minor quarter-final at 1.0pm. Antrim take on Galway in the second minor quarter-final in Newry at 6.0 on Saturday.

The second senior quarter-final is on Sunday at 4.0pm, also at the Páirc between Wexford and Waterford. Both senior quarter-finals will be covered live by RTÉ Radio and Television.

Meanwhile, the GAA has, as expected, confirmed that the SFC qualifier Round 4B games on Saturday, 29 July will both take place at Croke Park. Down-Monaghan will throw-in at 5.0pm with Armagh-Kildare at 7.0pm.