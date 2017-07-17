Having been earlier earmarked as the venue for the Munster finals in both hurling and football, the new Páirc Uí Chaoimh makes its debut next weekend for the All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals.

Munster finalists Clare take on reigning All-Ireland champions Tipperary this Saturday at 3.00pm in the first game in front of the new stands.

The following day, Waterford and Wexford meet in a repeat of last year's quarter-final.

Derek McGrath's side won by ten points on that occasion but Wexford have since gained promotion to Division 1A and beaten Kilkenny in the Leinster championship.

In previous years, the All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals have been grouped together as a double bill. But due to heightened levels of demand for tickets, this year's quarter-finals are being run over two days.

This video was filmed from the centre of the Páirc Uí Chaoimh pitch and gives a 360 degrees view of the stadium.

Who's looking forward to getting in here?? Looking super in the sunshine.. 😎🌞



Great vid, thanks to @M_Dorgan :) pic.twitter.com/N4N789QevS — Páirc Uí Chaoimh (@PaircUiCha0imh) July 17, 2017

Thanks to MWP's Sean Breen and Tom O'Brien for our guided tours of @PaircUiCha0imh yesterday! It is looking spectacular! @CorkGAAChair pic.twitter.com/Kiv6La9KBp — Malachy Walsh (@MWPEngineering) July 15, 2017

