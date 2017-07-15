Memories of a late defeat to Tipperary in the Allianz League, which denied Armagh promotion, drove the Orchard County on to victory, according to Paddy McKeever.

In April a last-gasp goal by Michael Quinlivan meant it was the Premier County who will play in Division 2 next season and when the All Star struck a goal to give his side a four-point lead in Thurles today, it looked like another one was getting away.

But Kieran McGeeney’s men hit back with four unanswered scores before eventually progressing to the next round of the qualifiers on a 1-17 to 1-15 scoreline.

"The goal was a bit of a setback," selector McKeever told RTÉ Sport.

"Quinlivan again so there was nightmares and thoughts of what happened in the league.

"I think that the memories and hurt that that created drove us on."

McKeever says the team are learning and improving as they go.

"It wouldn’t have been pretty at times and it was very nervy towards the end but I thought we were probably good value for the result," he added.

"That’s been the story of the year, there’s been question marks in some of the league matches when we’ve given away leads.

"The penny is starting to drop with the boys, whether it’s the 15 who start or whoever comes in, that they all have a job and they are all very much valued but I suppose that comes from within the group as well.

"Again, after the Down [defeat in the Ulster Championship], they were all on the floor, they basically picked themselves up, they back each other and that’s just another step and we want to go on again."