Pete McGrath has stepped down as down as Fermanagh manager.

McGrath confirmed to RTÉ Sport that he will not be leading the Erne men into 2018, having taken the reins three years ago.

Last week McGrath seemingly committed to another year in charge.

His team were well beaten by Monaghan in the Ulster SFC preliminary round and then crashed out of the qualifiers at the hands of Armagh in a disappointing summer, but the twice All-Ireland-winning Down boss looked set to go again.

However the 64-year-old has informed the county board he's stepping away, and Fermanagh will now begin the hunt for a new manager.