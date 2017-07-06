Pete McGrath will lead Fermanagh into 2018 after the county board confirmed he will continue his reign as senior football manager at the Erne County.

McGrath's men were well beaten by Monaghan in the Ulster SFC preliminary round and then crashed out of the qualifiers at the hands of Armagh.

But despite their truncated summer, McGrath has been entrusted to stay at the helm.

He took over at Fermanagh back in 2013 and steered them to the All-Ireland quarter-finals in 2015, losing to Dublin by 2-23 to 2-15 in a spirited Croke Park performance.

McGrath lifted Sam Maguire twice with Down: in 1991 after defeta of Meath and three years later when the Dubs were turned over.