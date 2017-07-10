John Maughan said Galway boss Kevin Walsh "has the most difficult job of any manager in the country right now" after his team were stunned by Roscommon on the Connacht SFC final.

Cian Connolly and Brian Stack both rattled the net in a memorable 2-15 to 0-12 Pearse Stadium Rossies success, driving them to their first Connacht title in seven years as they avenged last year’s 11-point final defeat.

It sparked scenes of unbridled joy and was vindication of McStay, who has had to endure rumours of player unrest and some strong criticism in his time in charge.

Former Roscommon manager Maughan was hugely impressed with the victors' performance, but aired his fears for the Tribesmen.

"There were a lot of little moments in those closing minutes when the boys threw in the kitchen towel."

"They now meet Donegal, a Donegal team who are not playing particularly well, but Donegal will come in on the back of two victories. They'll come in all guns blazing," he told the RTÉ GAA Podcast.

"Kevin Walsh has the most difficult job of any manager in the country right now. To be beaten is one thing, but to take a hammering of nine points... the body language of the Galway players was telling with 10 or 15 minutes to go.

"There was no fight in them. They were totally demoralised. There was a huge level of expectation on their shoulders and they just flopped."

Maughan showered praise on the Rossies, who fizzed with purpose and drive all day.

He paid tribute to McStay's ability to keep his cool when things looked bleak, and said glory was a thoroughly deserved vindication.

"It was incredible. They were fantastic," Maughan said.

"I wouldn't describe it as a shock but I supposed the scoreline certainly would have caught everybody off guard. Certainly Galway looked very, very flat. It appears they may have taken their eye of the ball and taken Roscommon for granted.

"Roscommon from the get-go, they were really fantastic, full of energy, full of creativity. Galway looked dead.

"I remember speaking to Keivn McStay a number of months ago, in the midst of all the grief he was taking from all angles, particularly from within Roscommon.

"He was quite calm, quite focused. There was no question of him ever abandoning his post. He said, 'look John, judge us on our performances in the championship'.

"How right he was. His players stayed very loyal to him, those young group of players that stuck with him.

"I think Kevin decided he was sticking to his guns. He's a man of principle, of high morals.

"The players on the field have made a statement, 'we trust Kevin, we've backed him'. It was nice. As a football person it was nice to see that."