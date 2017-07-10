All-Ireland SHC champions Tipperary will face a trip to Clare in the quarter-finals of this year's championship, while Wexford will host Waterford.

The hurling quarter-finals draw and the draw for Round 3B of the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers took place on RTÉ Radio 1's Morning Ireland earlier, with Tipperary set to entertain Armagh and Monaghan travelling to Carlow in the football qualifiers.

The hurling quarter-finals are scheduled to take place on the weekend of 22-23 July, while the football qualifiers will be played on the weekend of 15-16 July.

The venues, dates and times for the fixtures have yet to be decided.

All-Ireland SFC qualifiers 3B draw (15-16 July)

Tipperary v Armagh

Carlow Monaghan

All-Ireland SHC quarter-final draw (22-23 July)

Clare v Tipperary

Wexford v Waterford