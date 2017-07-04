Dublin chairman Sean Shanley has branded the decision to play the county's All-Ireland SHC round 2 qualifier against Tipperary at Semple Stadium "an insult" to the Sky Blues.

The GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee announced yesterday that the Waterford v Kilkenny and Dublin v Tipperary ties would take place as a double-header in Thurles on Saturday.

"It's totally unfair," Shanley told the Herald. "We were told it would be a neutral venue.

"The last word we got was that it was going to be a double-header. Limerick would be the obvious venue for that. And then they come back and say it's a double-header in Thurles."

Shanley said that Dublin would be raising the issue with the CCCC and suggested that although they had been told the choice of venue was to "promote hurling", it would have been a different story if the draw had thrown up alternative pairings.

"We're certainly going to air our objections to it now," he said.

"We're going to make representation to the CCC that came up with this suggestion.

"We're the only ones suffering. There's no way Kilkenny would have played Tipp in Thurles. Certainly not."

Meanwhile, questions have emerged over whether Pairc Ui Chaoimh will be ready to host the All-Ireland hurling quarter finals in a fortnight's time.

The Cork city stadium, which will have a capacity of 45,000, was initially scheduled to host the Munster football and hurling finals but wasn't ready due to technology and security issues.

It was subsequently confirmed that the stadium's first big games would be the hurling quarters on July 23 but, according to a report in today's Irish Times, that is not yet certain.

However, a Cork source also told the Irish Times that they "weren't aware of any further problems that would hold up the development."