Kilkenny will take on Waterford in Round 2 of the All-Ireland hurling qualifiers after the draw was held on RTÉ Radio One's Morning Ireland.

The pair are more used to meeting later in the summer and faced off in last year's semi-final, which went to a replay before the Cats prevailed.

Kilkenny defeated Limerick last weekend, while the Déise's preparation for this upcoming test was a facile win over Offaly.

In the round's other game Tipperary were handed a clash with Dublin. Tipp' were forced down the qualifier route after they suffered a defeat to Cork in the Munster quarter-final and they overcame Westmeath, albeit unconvincingly, in Round 1.

Dublin beat Laois on Saturday to book their place in the draw.

Elsewhere the football qualifying draw paired Meath with Donegal, with the Royals having home advantage. The other tie sees Clare host Mayo.

Dates and venues for all the games will be confirmed by the CCCC later today.

Hurliing reaction

Michael Duignan, who was assisting with the draw on Morning Ireland expects to see Waterford and Tipperary progress.

He said: "Kilkenny are not the force they were, but they had Michael Fennelly back the last day who was outstanding.

"I just think that maybe Waterford could beat them down there, they could slip along and win that one against the odds. For me it’ll be Waterford and Tipp’.

"Tipperary were not overly impressive at the weekend. They were down a couple of players, with the likes of John McGrath missing, but you’d imagine with the experience they have, I’d expect them to beat Dublin."

Football reaction

Duignan believes that Mayo and Donegal will emerge victorious to claim their places in the next round.

"I was at the Kildare v Meath match and Meath were very disappointing," he said. "I thought there was going to be a lot more about them this year but they were very flat on the day, so I’d expect Donegal to win that one.

"Clare have been unbelievable, Sean Collins – what a job he’s doing with Clare - to go to Portlaoise and to beat Laois is fantastic.

"But you’d expect Mayo to get out of jail. I watched the Derry match and they looked in trouble but they got out of jail.

"The expectation is massive with Mayo but they’re coming along nicely this year, so Mayo to win that one."

All-Ireland Hurling Round 2 Qualifier

Dublin v Tipperary

Waterford v Kilkenny

All-Ireland Football Round 3A Qualifier

Clare v Mayo

Meath v Donegal

Games to be played next weekend - CCCC to confirm details later today