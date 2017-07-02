Joe Canning was a happy man after helping Galway cruise past Wexford in the Leinster final, but insisted there was plenty more to come from a side already heavily tipped for All-Ireland glory.

Canning scored 10 points from dead balls as the Tribesmen coasted to a 0-29 to 1-17 victory over Davy Fitzgerald's men at Croke Park, but the Portumna forward claimed Galway were far from satisfied with the nine-point victory.

"The way we performed today isn't going to be good enough, to be straight up about it," Canning told RTÉ Sport.

"We are not happy one bit and were not happy at half-time with how we performed and I don't think we'll be 100 per cent happy with the second half.

"There's lots of room for improvement in this team and hopefully we can do that.

"We just weren't breaking them down enough. We didn't really create too many goal chances. I know they were playing with a sweeper and so forth, but at the same time we need to be creating more goals because if we don't score a few goals we won't win a semi-final."

Frustration with the performance aside, Canning acknowledged there was some relief to have dealt with the favourites' tag and come away from headquarters with a second ever Leinster title.

"It was good to get over the line I suppose," Canning added. "There was a lot of pressure on us, our third year in a row in the final.

"Everybody was kind of backing the underdog in Wexford, and they put it up to us today. We'll know about it tomorrow morning when we wake up with sore bodies.

"After half-time we put a few points on the board. We were always expecting them to hit us hard in the first 10 minutes of the second half, but since Micheal Donoghue and the boys came in we've been fairly good in the second period of games.

"It's just good to win another Leinster title."