Tipperary have made three changes for their All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship clash with Westmeath with goalkeeper Darren Gleeson one of those to miss out.

The All-Ireland champions will take on Westmeath for the first time in senior hurling at Semple Stadium on Saturday.

Tipp' will line-up without Gleeson who this week was given a three-and-a-half year suspended prison sentence after admitting an offence of obtaining €10,000 by deception in 2013.

Daragh Mooney starts in goal in place of Gleeson with Tomás Hamill and Joe O'Dwyer also coming into the matchday fifteen.

Tipperary: Daragh Mooney, Donagh Maher, Tomás Hamill, James Barry, Joe O'Dwyer, Ronan Maher, Padraic Maher, Brendan Maher, Noel McGrath, Dan McCormack, Patrick Maher, Michael Breen, John O'Dwyer Seamus Callanan, Niall O'Meara