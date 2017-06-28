It’s 22 years since Cork last left Fitzgerald Stadium after defeating neighbours Kerry in the Championship, but manager Peader Healy admits his underdogs "badly need" the win.

The Munster Football Final rolls around again this Sunday and Killarney will be the venue for the latest instalment with Pairc Ui Chaoimh still waiting to be fully completed.

The Rebels enter the match as huge underdogs after barely surviving clashes with Waterford and Tipperary to reach the provincial decider.

The Déise were seen off by the bare minimum, while they were even more unconvincing against Tipperary last time out, with a Luke Connolly goal rescuing them at the death in Páirc Uí Rinn.

It’s little wonder that few outside the county give Cork a realistic chance of sending the League champions into the qualifiers.

"It would be great for Cork football, it would be great for the supporters, and particularly the team if we could get a result down in Kerry," he told RTÉ Sport.

"Cork football badly needs it."

Not since 1995 – when Colin Corkery was unerring from frees and Don Davis claimed three from play en route to a 0-15 to 1-09 – have the visitors emerged victorious in picturesque Killarney, though there have been some close calls.

Dara Ó Sé competes for possession during the 1995 Munster Football Final

Draws in 2002, 2006, 2009 and 2015 could have gone either way (the Rebels won three of the four replays), but Healy believes the record may lower expectations regarding his team.

"It’s an unwanted record from a Cork point of view and one we want to beat.

"We can look at this and say, ‘we’ve nothing to lose here’ and have a real cut off them and let’s see what happens."

Midfielder Alan O’Connor, who missed the Tipperary game after his dismissal against Waterford, says that while the players were hoping to get a first run out at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, a trip to Fitzgerald Stadium won’t be viewed negatively.

"It’s [Fitzgerald Stadium] a great place to go and play football."

"It’s nice to play in a new stadium, a new pitch and the atmosphere would be great.

"Lads were disappointed, but if you give them the chance to go and play in Killarney, they relish it. Bring it on.

"It’s a great place to go and play football."

The St. Colum’s club man is the first to admit an improvement in performance is essential to have any chance of toppling Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s side, but the resilience shown thus far is a quality which will stand to the team.

"The two performances [against Waterford and Tipperary] didn’t go to plan, but we still scraped over the line," he said.

"We showed good character and we’re in a final."

