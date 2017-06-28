Davy Fitzgerald is desperate to reward the unshakeable support of the Wexford faithful with a Leinster title, but warned his team are coming up one of the best sides in the land.

The Model County march on Croke Park this Sunday to take on Galway in their first provincial final in nine years.

Fitzgerald's men memorably slayed Kilkenny 1-20 to 3-11 at Wexford Park in the semis - having also turned them over in the league - and the feelgood atmosphere in the county since the manager's arrival continues to grow.

The Tribesmen will provide a formidable challenge, but Fitzgerald believes the players and supporters are going into it with the right attitude.

"I think we’re a good fit. We’re both very passionate. These supporters are incredible," he told RTÉ Sport when reflecting on his relationship with the county.

"I remember when we took the beating against Tipperary, they backed us to the hilt. When you take a beating, that’s very important, that you get a lot of backing. Certainly they were behind us.

"I think they’re realistic as well. They know we’re going into a Leinster final here against a team who are probably favourites to win the All-Ireland.

"They’re going up there thinking, 'hopefully we’ll get a good performance’. They’re not putting pressure on us to win a Leinster final. I know that as well.

"So that’s very important, that we can go up there and express ourselves and see what happens."

Fitzgerald steered Clare to the All-Ireland back in 2013 so know what it takes to reach the top of the mountain.

He's confident his charges will thrive on the big stage, but expects an enormous test of their credentials.

"Of course in any two-horse race, the other horse can fall at any stage!" he laughed.

"We’ll relish the challenge. We’ll go out there and see how we get on.

"That victory means an awful lot to people down here and you can't ignore that fact.

"It’s been a long time since we’ve beaten Kilkenny in the league and championship in the on year, so that’s a big plus to us, but that’s over.

"We’re playing a different team now. This team are able to play short and long ball.

"They run a lot with the ball at different times. They can shoot from distance as we seen against Offaly. I saw scores from midfield, their own 65, from the sideline – this is a talented Galway team."