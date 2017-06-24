Four-time All-Star Bernard Brogan has been named as a substitute for Dublin's Leinster SFC semi-final against Westmeath on Sunday.

The St Oliver Plunketts/Eoghan Ruadh forward came on as a replacement in the Dubs' quarter-final win over Carlow but, despite the absence of the suspended Diarmuid Connolly, Brogan has not forced his way into the starting line-up.

Paddy Andrews, who didn't feature against Carlow, comes in at centre forward, with Under-21 star Con O'Callaghan retaining his place at full-forward.

The Lake County have made three changes for the clash with the Leinster and All-Ireland champions.

Frank Boyle starts in place of Paddy Holloway at centre-back, while Tommy McDaniel and veteran Denis Glennon come in for Alan Gaughan and Kevin Reilly up front.

Dublin: Stephen Cluxton; Michael Fitzsimons, Jonny Cooper, Eric Lowndes; Niall Scully, Cian O'Sullivan, Jack McCaffrey; Brian Fenton, James McCarthy; Ciaran Kilkenny, Paddy Andrews, Paul Mannion; Kevin McManamon, Con O'Callaghan, Dean Rock.

Westmeath: Darren Quinn; Jamie Gonoud, Kevin Maguire, Killian Daly; Mark McCallon, Frank Boyle, James Dolan; Alan Stone, Ger Egan; Callum McCormack, Paul Sharry, Kieran Martin; Tommy McDaniel, John Heslin, Denis Glennon.

Will Dublin advance to their seventh successive Leinster final or can Westmeath cause an upset? #GAA pic.twitter.com/IXuh6WXkbM — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) June 23, 2017

Monaghan have opted not to change a winning side and retain the same team that beat Cavan for their Ulster SFC semi-final against Down on Saturday evening (live on RTÉ2, live blog on RTE.ie).

Darren Hughes is again among the substitutes after coming off the bench in the three-point victory.

Monaghan: Rory Beggan; Fintan Kelly, Drew Wylie, Ryan Wylie; Colin Walshe, Vinny Corey, Neil McAdam; Kieran Hughes, Karl O'Connell; Gavin Doogan, Kieran Duffy, Owen Duffy; Dermot Malone, Jack McCarron, Conor McManus.

Armagh have made three changes for Sunday's round 1B qualifier against Fermanagh.

Gavin McParland, Niall Grimley and Anto Duffy come in for Stefan Campbell, Joe McElroy and Oisin O'Neill.

Fermanagh: Chris Snow; Mickey Jones, Che Cullen, Cian McManus; Aidan Breen, Ryan McCluskey, Conor Murphy; Eoin Donnelly, Lee Cullen; Barry Mulrone, Ryan Lyons, Paul McCusker; Kane Connor, Sean Quigley, Tomas Corrigan.

Armagh: Blaine Hughes; James Morgan, Charlie Vernon, Aaron McKay; Aidan Forker, Brendan Donaghy, Paul Hughes; Stephen Sheridan, Niall Grimley; Mark Shields, Anthony Duffy, Rory Grugan; Jamie Clarke, Andrew Murnin, Gavin McParland.

Cavan have brought in Jason McLoughlin and Dara McVeety in place Niall Murray and Conor Madden for their qualifier meeting with Offaly.

Killian Clarke and James McEnroe have both been named in the team despite picking up knocks in the quarter-final defeat by Monaghan.

Offaly boss Pat Flanagan has kept faith with the same XV that started last week's Leinster replay loss to Westmeath.

Cavan: Raymond Galligan; Padraig Faulkner, Killian Clarke, Jason McLoughlin; James McEnroe, Conor Moynagh, Gerard Smith; Liam Buchanan, Gearoid McKiernan; Cian Mackey, Dara McVeety, Martin Reilly; Niall Clerkin, Niall McDermott, Sean Johnston.

Offaly: Alan Mulhall; Brian Darby, Eoin Rigney, Sean Pender; Niall Darby, Peter Cunningham, Cian Donohue; Conor McNamee, David Hanlon; Ruairi Allen, Graham Guilfoyle, Michael Brazil; Johnny Moloney, Nigel Dunne, Niall McNamee.

Wexford have made three switches to the team that lost to Carlow last month for their qualifier against Limerick on Saturday afternoon.

Shane Roche replaces Conor Swaine in goal while Tiarnan Rossiter and Conor Carty come in for John Tubritt and the injured Colm Kehoe in the forwards.

Wexford: Shane Roche; Michael Furlong, Naomhan Rossiter, Jim Rossiter; Adrian Flynn, Joey Wadding, Brian Malone; Daithi Waters, Eoghan Nolan; Kevin O’Grady, Ciaran Lyng, Tiarnan Rossiter; Conor Carty, Ben Brosnan, PJ Banville