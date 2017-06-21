Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald will have served his eight-week ban for an altercation with Tipperary's Jason Forde in time for Wexford's Leinster SHC final against Galway on Sunday week, but he claimed he might still stay perched at the back of the stands.

Fitzgerald watched his side hold off Kilkenny from a box in the stands as he served a suspension picked up in a heated Allianz Hurling League semi-final back in April.

It meant he had to stay away from the sideline for a thrilling collision with the Cats, but his absence didn't affect his team's performance, and Fitzgerald said he might prolong his exile.

"I wouldn’t rule it out," he said at at Wexford’s press evening on Tuesday.

"I might be down on the sideline, I haven’t made up my mind yet. I’m 100% considering it. You’ll see the game better.

"It’s whatever is better for the team; it’s whatever suits the team while they’re trying to do their best. It wasn’t a bad experience.

"You can see the shapes all the time and I’d be massive into that, seeing where lads are running and what the story is. When you’re on pitch level it’s actually very hard to see it."

The Model County made their first provincial final since 2008 thanks to a gutsy, brave display against the reigning champions.

The Tribemsen booked their place in the decider with a comfortable 0-33 to 1-11 dismissal of Offaly last Sunday.