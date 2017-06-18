Pat Spillane thinks Mickey Harte has "thrown off the shackles" on a Tyrone side he believes produced the most complete performance of the Championship so far against Donegal on Sunday.

The Red Hand dominated their Ulster rivals to win by nine points and cruise into the provincial final.

"It was a demolition job, men against boys," the Kerry legend told The Sunday Game.

"I think Mickey Harte threw the shackles off this team.

"The fear was gone. They were playing with abandon and attacking the ball. Their transition from attack to defence was unbelievable.

"They scored 1-21, 1-19 from play, it was a brilliant performance of total football. They were very impressive."

While acknowledging that it is early in the summer and that Donegal's defending hadn't helped, Spillane said Tyrone had demonstrated that they are serious contenders for Sam Maguire.

"This was the best display by any team in this year's Championship.

"They really laid down a marker.

"I've seen Dublin, Kerry, Galway but I would put them up (there)."