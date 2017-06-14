Dublin footballer Diarmuid Connolly has had 12-week ban upheld by the GAA's Central Hearings Committee (CHC) and as things stand will be unavailable for selection until the end of August.

Connolly had been punished by the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) for laying his hand on the shoulder of linesman Ciarán Branagan during the Dubs' Leinster SFC quarter-final win over Carlow earlier this month.

The CHC reviewed footage of the incident and decided that the Dublin wing-forward's actions warranted a 12-week sanction for 'minor physical interference with an official'.

Dublin will now be without the services of the St Vincent's clubman until the end of August, but have the option of appealing this decsion to the Central Appeals Committee (CAC).

The ban will expire on midnight before the second All-Ireland football semi-final, which takes place on 27 August. This is the game the Dubs will feature in should they progress that far in the competition and go the direct route.

Carlow’s Brendan Murphy meanwhile, who was sent off for two bookable offences against the Dubs, is free to play in his side's first round qualifier against London in Ruislip after the CHC ruled that the first yellow card was awarded in error.