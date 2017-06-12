Dublin footballer Diarmuid Connolly is to appeal against his 12-week ban.

It was reported last week that the St Vincent's man had decided to accept his punishment for laying his hand on the shoulder of linesman Ciarán Branagan during the Dubs' Leinster SFC quarter-final win over Carlow earlier this month.

&lt;!--cke_bookmark_98S--&gt;&lt;!--cke_bookmark_98E--&gt; The Central Competitions Control Committee reviewed footage of the incident and decided that the Dublin wing-forward's actions warranted a 12-week sanction for 'minor physical interference with an official'.

However, with the ban due to end just prior to a potential All-Ireland semi-final date, 27 August, Dublin have opted to go down the legal route, an avenue which proved successful in the 2015 season when he was cleared to play in their semi-final replay against Mayo.

The appeal will be heard by the Central Hearings Committee in the coming days.