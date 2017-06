Tipperary manager Liam Kearns has confirmed that the injury Michael Quinlivan suffered in the defeat to Cork on Saturday will rule him out in the short term only.

A CT scan has revealed that nothing was broken when he fell awkwardly on his ankle after colliding in the air with Cork's Ruairi Deane.

It is expected the Tipp All-Star forward will play a part in the qualifiers, but may miss the first round as he recovers from ligament damage.