The positives far outweigh the negatives in the proposed revamped hurling structure and is a big improvement on the current system, according to The Sunday Game panellists Liam Sheedy and Anthony Daly.

Speaking on The Sunday Game Extra on RTÉ Player and Facebook Live, both pundits gave their thoughts on the issue.

The proposals are on a three-year trial basis from 2018 to 2020 inclusive and would see the Leinster and Munster Championships played off on a round-robin basis.

The senior hurling Championship would consist of the two provincial championships and a third 'provincial qualifier group', with five rounds of four matches in each, while winners of the provincial finals would progress to the All-Ireland semi-finals with the defeated provincial finalists qualifying for the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

"What makes it that bit more interesting is that you get two home and away matches. It will be good for the game," Daly said, before using the example of the recent Munster hurling semi-final.

"I look at the game last week between Clare and Limerick in Thurles. There were 19,000 people there.

"If that was in Ennis, it would probably be a 16,000 all-ticket, a savage atmosphere. That would have filled it out, full terraces and a brilliant atmosphere. It lacked an atmosphere in Thurles to be honest.

"The Gaelic Grounds even, so many more people would have gone there because it is like a home venue for Clare distance wise.

"Why are we passing both places out to go to Thurles? There’s more pros than cons to this proposal."

Tipperary's 2010 All-Ireland winning manager Sheedy outlined three key reasons why he is in favour of the proposals which will go to Central Council later this week, and passing that, a Special Congress vote later in the year.

"I like it on the basis that it gives more certainty to the schedule," he told viewers.

"Ultimately I think what is being proposed is an improvement on what we have currently."

"I think getting the kids to see their home heroes is an important point, I certainly got a huge amount of it when I was growing up.

"Plus there will be more hurling matches. If we get more matches like we saw last night [Wexford v Kilkenny], that can only be good for the game.

