Cruciate victim Liam Óg McGovern admits that Wexford’s sensational win over Kilkenny was just the tonic following his latest injury setback.

Kilkenny’s drive for four Leinster titles in a row was ended as David Redmond’s second-half goal saw the Yellowbellies into their first provincial final since 2008 after a 1-20 to 3-11 win at Wexford Park.

McGovern could only watch after suffering a cruciate injury in training last week when his knee gave way, his second such injury in less than 12 months.

Speaking to the RTÉ GAA Podcast, the forward

"I got a bit of a tonic with yesterday’s result," he said.

"I’m absolutely delighted, my vocal chords are a little worse for wear. I’m delighted we’re going back to Croke Park."

McGovern admitted that the resilience shown by his team-mates, against such high calibre opponents, was particularly pleasing.

"The guys dug deep and we took our opportunities. Thank God we came out the right side.

"It was a high-pressured game. We were looking forward to it for a long time, so it was a quite a tense affair, quite tactical.

"Kilkenny are such a difficult team to beat."