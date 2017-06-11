A late Conor McManus goal swung a derby tie in Monaghan’s favour as they defeated Cavan by 1-15 to 0-15 to set up an Ulster SFC semi-final meeting with Down.

The sides had been level nine times when McManus netted on 59 minutes, and they held on, despite Cavan’s Ryan Connolly smashing a shot against a post in stoppage time.

A gripping championship encounter kept a crowd of 12,993 enthralled right until the end, as pre-match favourites Monaghan chiselled out the narrow win that earned them a sixth successive provincial semi-final spot.

Both sides set up defensively, particularly Cavan, who had the strong wind in their backs in the opening half.

But they were content to allow Monaghan to come on to them, turn over possession and raid with pace.

They went ahead with a Niall McDermott free, and the Farney men had to be patient to create the chance for Owen Duffy to equalise from a difficult angle.

Gerard Smith got in to get his shot away, but it was comfortably dealt with by Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan, who turned striker soon afterwards, driving a ’45 between the posts, into the gusting wind.

But Cavan continued to threaten on the breakaway, and went two clear through McDermott and Mackey, who was constantly on the move, and popping up all over the field.

Drew Wylie’s driving runs from deep helped Monaghan lift the siege, and they almost plundered a goal when Karl O’Connell’s surge through the middle sent Owen Duffy in, but his shot was superbly blocked by James McEnroe.

Conor Moynagh had just eased Cavan back in front when Beggan stepped up to send a monster 55 metre free between the posts as the wind gusted in his face.

McManus had the visitors in front with his fourth score, but they were level for a sixth time when Seanie Johnston popped over a free, before wing back McEnroe hit the target, and Gearoid McKiernan sent Cavan in with a 0-9 to 0-7 interval lead.

Monaghan wasted no time in making their move once they got the wind in their backs, with Owen Duffy hitting the target twice, either side of a Jack McCarron effort.

But Johnston nailed a free to edge the Breffni side back in front, and they pushed McKiernan up to full forward in a defiant message that, rather than defend their lead, they were determined to kept their opponents on the back foot.

But they were forced to revert to Plan A as Monaghan committed more bodies to attack.

Conor McCarthy came off the bench to score with his first touch, and a superb Colin Walshe score brought the sides level for the eighth time.

And they could have had a goal when McCarron slipped in behind to unleash a ferocious shot which Raymond Galligan pushed around the post.

Beggan slotted the ’45, and with 15 minutes to play, these derby rivals looked as if they could not be separated.

But they were decisively prised apart in the 59th minute when McManus ran on to Owen Duffy’s pass to skip past Conor Moynagh and plant a low shot past ‘keeper Galligan.

With Ryan McAnespie and McCarthy playing the impact sub role magnificently, Monaghan had momentum on their side, and they kicked on with scores from McCarty and Duffy to go four clear.

But Johnston’s free gave Cavan a chance, and they almost took it, with substitute Connolly desperately unlucky to see his stoppage time effort come back off an upright.

Cavan: R Galligan; P Faulkner, K Clarke, N Murray; J McEnroe (0-01), C Moynagh (0-01), G Smith; L Buchanan (0-01), G McKiernan (0-01); C Mackey (0-03), C Madden, M Reilly (0-01,f); N Clerkin, N McDermott (0-03, 3f), S Johnston (0-04, 4f).

Subs: C Brady for Madden (25), D McVeety for Buchanan (h-t), R Connolly for McDermott (53), J Dillon for Clerkin (63), J McLoughlin for McEnroe (64), C O’Reillyf or Murray (73)

Monaghan: R Beggan (0-03, 2 ’45, 1f); F Kelly, D Wylie, R Wylie; C Walshe (0-01), V Corey, N McAdam; K Hughes, K O’Connell; G Doogan, K Duffy, O Duffy (0-04); D Malone, J McCarron (0-01), C McManus (1-04, 0-2f).

Subs: R McAnespie for Doogan (h-t), C McCarthy (0-02) for Malone (47), D Ward for K Duffy (55), D Mone for D Wylie (67), D Hughes for McCarron (68), S Carey for O Duffy (73, BC)

Referee: P Neilan (Roscommon).